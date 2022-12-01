Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Vakil works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedicare599 W State St Ste 205, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 830-8700
-
2
Premier Orthopaedics8815 Germantown Ave Ste 33B, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 454-2078
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vakil?
I was suffering from osteoarthritis in both hips. After a consultation with Dr. Vakil and completing six weeks of therapy for strengthening, surgery was scheduled for the right hip the beginning of March. The surgery, recovery and healing went very well without any complications. I was so pleased and wanted to get back to an active lifestyle that there was no hesitation with left hip replacement. The beginning of November completed my total hip replacement experience with Dr. Vakil and his team. I can't say enough to express how grateful I am for the attention to detail, the professionalism and the wonderful results achieved. I feel fantastic!!! I feel like running and dancing but Dr.Vakil reminds me to pace myself. Look out 2023...I'm ready! Thanks Doc!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1477728533
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Franklin & Marshall College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vakil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakil works at
Dr. Vakil has seen patients for Joint Pain and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
426 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.