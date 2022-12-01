Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University



Dr. Vakil works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.