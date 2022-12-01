See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Doylestown, PA
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Vakil works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedicare
    599 W State St Ste 205, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 830-8700
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopaedics
    8815 Germantown Ave Ste 33B, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 454-2078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 426 ratings
    Patient Ratings (426)
    5 Star
    (415)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I was suffering from osteoarthritis in both hips. After a consultation with Dr. Vakil and completing six weeks of therapy for strengthening, surgery was scheduled for the right hip the beginning of March. The surgery, recovery and healing went very well without any complications. I was so pleased and wanted to get back to an active lifestyle that there was no hesitation with left hip replacement. The beginning of November completed my total hip replacement experience with Dr. Vakil and his team. I can't say enough to express how grateful I am for the attention to detail, the professionalism and the wonderful results achieved. I feel fantastic!!! I feel like running and dancing but Dr.Vakil reminds me to pace myself. Look out 2023...I'm ready! Thanks Doc!!!
    S. Meade — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477728533
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin & Marshall College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vakil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vakil has seen patients for Joint Pain and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    426 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

