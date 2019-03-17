Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vacirca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University School Of Medicine, St. George, Grenada and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Vacirca works at
Locations
-
1
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists48 Route 25A Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
4
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
5
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists300 Old Country Rd Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
6
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P.C. - Brightwaters404 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vacirca?
2004 was my first visit with Dr Vacirca and I will never regret my treatment,yes breast cancer and yes I am still here enjoying my life with triplet granddaughters.Thanks to Jeffrey caring,and so knowledgeable of all forms of cancer,Idid chemo ,radiation and five years oral medication.I trust this man with my life and remember him in my prayers everyday.My husband has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and yes he is being treated by Dr Vacirca .I totally trust whatever treatment is best.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366446726
Education & Certifications
- St. George University School Of Medicine, St. George, Grenada
- University at Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vacirca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vacirca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vacirca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vacirca works at
Dr. Vacirca has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vacirca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Vacirca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vacirca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vacirca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vacirca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.