Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University School Of Medicine, St. George, Grenada and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Vacirca works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, East Patchogue, NY, Port Jefferson Station, NY, Riverhead, NY and Brightwaters, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.