Dr. Jeffrey Uzzilia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Uzzilia works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.