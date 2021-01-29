Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Upton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Incline Village Community Hospital, Mammoth Hospital, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, South Lyon Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Upton works at Capitol Urology Incorporated in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.