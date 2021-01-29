Dr. Jeffrey Upton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Upton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Upton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Incline Village Community Hospital, Mammoth Hospital, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, South Lyon Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Locations
Capitol Urology Inc.1525 Vista Ln Ste 120, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 885-9991
Carson Tahoe Regional Healthcare1600 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 882-1361
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Incline Village Community Hospital
- Mammoth Hospital
- Northern Inyo Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- South Lyon Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am satsified with my last visit with Doctor Upton. He explained my diagnosis and he explained why it is happening. He gave me samples to take home.All my questions were answered. Dr.Upton is one of the smartest doctors I have ever met.
About Dr. Jeffrey Upton, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790744209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upton has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Upton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upton.
