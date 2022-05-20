See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Unger works at Unger Primary Care in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unger Primary Care Concierge Medicine
    9220 Haven Ave Ste 230, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Diabetes Type 1
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Migraine Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Treatment Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Opioid Antagonist Therapy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 20, 2022
    Dr. Unger is an amazing doctor! He is extremely smart, caring, funny and genuinely cares for his patients. Definitely 5 stars.
    Candice patterson — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003856188
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Med Center
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unger works at Unger Primary Care in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Unger’s profile.

    Dr. Unger has seen patients for Migraine and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

