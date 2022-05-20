Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Unger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unger Primary Care Concierge Medicine9220 Haven Ave Ste 230, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unger?
Dr. Unger is an amazing doctor! He is extremely smart, caring, funny and genuinely cares for his patients. Definitely 5 stars.
About Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003856188
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unger works at
Dr. Unger has seen patients for Migraine and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Unger speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.