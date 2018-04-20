See All Plastic Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Umansky works at Umansky Med Ctr Plastic Surgery in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umansky Medical Center
    Umansky Medical Center
4150 Regents Park Row Ste 260, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 550-9697

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 10 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2018
    I just completed my 3rd surgery with Dr. Jeffrey Umansky. I cannot rave about his care of me enough. His bedside manner is unmatchable and his work is incredible. Thank you Dr. Jeff for caring for me so well. I will continue to send all my friends and family his way!
    Chelsea in CArlsbad ca — Apr 20, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255406583
    Education & Certifications

    • Cosmetic and Aesthetic, Boston Center For Ambulatory Surgery, Boston, Ma
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Plastic Surgery
