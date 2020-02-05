Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tseng works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Edwin T Tseng2220 Lynn Rd Ste 109, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tseng?
My daughter has seen both Edwin and Jeffery. They are both excellent doctors who are very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend them both.
About Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1205990868
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.