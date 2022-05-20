Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Trump, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH JERSEY HOSPITAL SYSTEM (BRIDGETON HOSPITAL DIVISION) and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trump works at Dunbar Medical Associates in Hurricane, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.