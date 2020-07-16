Dr. Jeffrey Truitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Truitt, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Truitt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Northeast Pain Management at Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
I got to see Dr Triutt by accident.He filled in for my regular doctor for injections. Previously I’d had 9 injections by different doctors all with varying degrees of pain relief. The injections I had from Dr. Truitt were the most relief I’d ever had over 10 years of this therapy. I will never let anyone else do my injections! You really are at the mercy of the skill of the Dr. with this procedure and Dr. Truitt nailed it!
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Truitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
266 patients have reviewed Dr. Truitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truitt.
