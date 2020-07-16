See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Truitt, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (266)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Truitt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Truitt works at Northeast Pain Management at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Pain Management at Torresdale
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 266 ratings
Patient Ratings (266)
5 Star
(225)
4 Star
(24)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Jul 16, 2020
I got to see Dr Triutt by accident.He filled in for my regular doctor for injections. Previously I’d had 9 injections by different doctors all with varying degrees of pain relief. The injections I had from Dr. Truitt were the most relief I’d ever had over 10 years of this therapy. I will never let anyone else do my injections! You really are at the mercy of the skill of the Dr. with this procedure and Dr. Truitt nailed it!
Sarah Formato — Jul 16, 2020
About Dr. Jeffrey Truitt, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1700066040
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
  • Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Truitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Truitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Truitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Truitt works at Northeast Pain Management at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Truitt’s profile.

266 patients have reviewed Dr. Truitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

