Dr. Jeffrey Triest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Triest, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Triest works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute of Urology PC18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (586) 771-4820
-
2
Michigan Institute of Urology PC19117 Allen Rd Ste A, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 676-4040
-
3
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Triest is an excellent doctor who takes the time to review information and listen to concerns. I would highly recommend him. We met as a second opinion for surgery and I liked his expertise. Dr. Triest's review of my case made me want him as my doctor and I feel lucky to have him. Everyone at MIU have been great, just what I want in a doctor's office. Just went in for a quarterly checkup, This doctor continues to impress as he is making decisions and adjustments to my treatment. Dr Triest is also affiliated with the leading hospitals in southeastern Michigan. These are all good things for a doctor who handles such serious conditions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Triest, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730126228
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Triest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Triest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triest works at
Dr. Triest has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Triest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triest.
