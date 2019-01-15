Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Travis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Travis works at Lexington Medical Heart And Vascular Center in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.