Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Tomaszewski works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Voorhees, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Obstetrics & Gynecology
    127 Church Rd Ste 600, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Cooper Urology
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste G, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Cooper Urology
    2 Plaza Dr Ste 203, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 29, 2022
    After seeing (3) Urolgists about my prostate cancer I chose Dr. Tomaszewski based on his experience and his willingness to cover all aspects of what i would experience during surgery and recovery. After reviewing my case he advised me that he would most likely use a technique called RETZIUS-sparing radical prostatectomy. Although I do not have the final pathology at this time, I was told the surgery went very well and have not experienced any incontinence as a result. Throughout my whole experience with the Dr and his team, all those involved where very efficient and professional and made me feel secure in my care.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1710166244
    Education & Certifications

    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

