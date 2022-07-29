Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
1
Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
2
Cooper Obstetrics & Gynecology127 Church Rd Ste 600, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
3
Cooper Urology900 Centennial Blvd Ste G, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
4
Cooper Urology2 Plaza Dr Ste 203, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After seeing (3) Urolgists about my prostate cancer I chose Dr. Tomaszewski based on his experience and his willingness to cover all aspects of what i would experience during surgery and recovery. After reviewing my case he advised me that he would most likely use a technique called RETZIUS-sparing radical prostatectomy. Although I do not have the final pathology at this time, I was told the surgery went very well and have not experienced any incontinence as a result. Throughout my whole experience with the Dr and his team, all those involved where very efficient and professional and made me feel secure in my care.
- Urologic Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Tomaszewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaszewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tomaszewski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tomaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaszewski has seen patients for Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomaszewski speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszewski.
