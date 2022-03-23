See All Allergists & Immunologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (16)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Tillinghast works at Associated Specialists Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Specialists in Medicine PC
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 542-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447393301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tillinghast has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tillinghast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tillinghast works at Associated Specialists Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Tillinghast’s profile.

    Dr. Tillinghast has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tillinghast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillinghast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillinghast.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tillinghast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tillinghast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

