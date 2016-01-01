Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiedeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Fremont Health.
Dr. Tiedeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
MD West One - Fremont3301 E Elkhorn Dr Ste 100, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (402) 390-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
MD West One - Lakeside Hills17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 390-4111Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
MD West One - Healthwest16120 W Dodge Frontage Rd, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 390-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Fremont Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiedeman?
About Dr. Jeffrey Tiedeman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407897044
Education & Certifications
- U IA Hosp & Clin
- Creighton-Nebraska Hlth Found-U Nebr Coll Med
- Creighton U
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiedeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiedeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiedeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiedeman works at
Dr. Tiedeman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiedeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiedeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiedeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiedeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiedeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.