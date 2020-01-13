Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Thornton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Thornton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenwood Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Grand River Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Vail Health Hospital and Valley View Hospital.
Dr. Thornton works at
Locations
Valley View Hospital - Neurology Clinic1830 Blake Ave Ste 207, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Directions (970) 384-7144
- 2 2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 472-5157
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Grand River Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Vail Health Hospital
- Valley View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thornton?
I did not have a visit with Dr. Thorton and have never been a patient of his. However, he happened to be the doctor on-call when I needed help for my husband. It was a Sunday night (KC Chiefs were in the playoffs) and my husband was traveling for work. My husband accidentally placed his prescription medication in his checked luggage—which did not arrive at the destination airport my husband was flying to. Dr. Thorton was very helpful and understanding of our situation. He was not bothered or annoyed that he got called on a Sunday night, instead he was kind, respectful, and compassionate (even though my husband was not even his patient). This encounter alone speaks volumes of his bedside manner and quality of patient care. Thank you for your help, Dr. Thorton!
About Dr. Jeffrey Thornton, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033163266
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Med Center
- Ou Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton works at
Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.