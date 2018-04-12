Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their residency with Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
Dr. Thompson works at
Obstetrical Associates of St. Luke's224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 750, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-9797
Obstetrical Associates of St. Luke's5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 170, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 576-9797Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful doctor. I feel comfortable talking to him with what can be awkward situations. He’s always helpful and understand. I haven’t had luck in the past with OBGYN doctors, but I’m very happy I found him to help me out through future pregnancies and answer any questions I may have. I trust him 100%
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346337219
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.