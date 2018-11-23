Dr. Thompsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Thompsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Thompsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thompsen works at
Locations
Jeffrey P. Thompsen MD, LLC15 Palomba Dr Ste 2, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 253-9950
Johnson Memorial Medical Center201 Chestnut Hill Rd, Stafford Springs, CT 06076 Directions (860) 684-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompsen and his staff have been an excellent team in light of my cardiology concerns on multiple appointments. Dr. Thompsen and his test administrators helped provide me with thorough test results, while conducting professional and courteous care on my behalf. Both of my grandmother's have been patients of Dr. Thompsen for many years and always had positive experiences. Shawn Brady (medical assistant), aides as a most valuable asset to the practice, with his vast wealth of knowledge.
About Dr. Jeffrey Thompsen, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompsen has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompsen.
