Dr. Jeffrey Thompsen, MD

Cardiology
2.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Thompsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Thompsen works at Center for the Healthy Heart in Enfield, CT with other offices in Stafford Springs, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeffrey P. Thompsen MD, LLC
    15 Palomba Dr Ste 2, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 253-9950
    Johnson Memorial Medical Center
    201 Chestnut Hill Rd, Stafford Springs, CT 06076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 684-4251

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Johnson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Treatment frequency



Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 23, 2018
    Dr. Thompsen and his staff have been an excellent team in light of my cardiology concerns on multiple appointments. Dr. Thompsen and his test administrators helped provide me with thorough test results, while conducting professional and courteous care on my behalf. Both of my grandmother's have been patients of Dr. Thompsen for many years and always had positive experiences. Shawn Brady (medical assistant), aides as a most valuable asset to the practice, with his vast wealth of knowledge.
    Lawrence Johansen IV in East windsor, CT — Nov 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Thompsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598705832
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thompsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompsen has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

