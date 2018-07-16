Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ. Cancer & Blood Center LLC3320 Old Jefferson Rd Bldg 700, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 353-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr Thomas is excellent, very kind. His PA is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811935778
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla/Moffitt Canc Ctr
- U South Fla
- U South Fla
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.