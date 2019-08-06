Dr. Thibodeaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Thibodeaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Thibodeaux, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abbeville, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thibodeaux works at
Locations
Abbeville General Hospital118 N Hospital Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510 Directions (337) 893-5466
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's awesome
About Dr. Jeffrey Thibodeaux, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275634107
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Dr. Thibodeaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thibodeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thibodeaux has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thibodeaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thibodeaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thibodeaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thibodeaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thibodeaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.