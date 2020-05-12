See All Spine Surgeons in Hudson, OH
Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Dr. Tharp works at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Hudson, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Kent, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Valley Plastic Surgery
    1320 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Hudson, OH 44236 (330) 297-6030
  2. 2
    North Star Orthopedics Akron Office
    999 N Main St, Akron, OH 44310 (330) 929-2694
  3. 3
    North Star Orthopedics Ravenna Office
    307 W Main St Ste B, Kent, OH 44240 (330) 929-2694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospitals Portage Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Dural Tear
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Joint Pain
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pathological Spine Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 12, 2020
    Dr. Tharp did work on my wife on 01/08 and me on 08/08 here its 12 years later WOW WE ARE GREAT . Say what you want she a broken back or major overhaul me slipped, bulging and torn disks WE WOULD GO BACK NO MATTER HOW FAR TO HIM AGAIN ! THAKYOU DR. THARP
    Bruce Crivello — May 12, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1295710465
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Florida Spine Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Warren General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Ohio University
    Undergraduate School

