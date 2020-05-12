Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
Dr. Tharp works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Valley Plastic Surgery1320 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 297-6030
-
2
North Star Orthopedics Akron Office999 N Main St, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 929-2694
-
3
North Star Orthopedics Ravenna Office307 W Main St Ste B, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (330) 929-2694
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tharp did work on my wife on 01/08 and me on 08/08 here its 12 years later WOW WE ARE GREAT . Say what you want she a broken back or major overhaul me slipped, bulging and torn disks WE WOULD GO BACK NO MATTER HOW FAR TO HIM AGAIN ! THAKYOU DR. THARP
About Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295710465
Education & Certifications
- Florida Spine Institute
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
- Warren General Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ohio University
