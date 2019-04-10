Dr. Jeffrey Teply, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teply is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Teply, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Sabetha Community Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Laboratory Corporation of America2830 Sw Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 273-4010
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-5952Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Nemaha Valley Community Hospital
- Sabetha Community Hospital
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Dr. Teply is caring and good humored. I am weird about doctors and have a hard time communicating, but when I finally decided to trust and communicate with him I found him to be an amazing doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Teply has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teply accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teply has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teply has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teply on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teply speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Teply. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teply.
