Dr. Teich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Teich, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Teich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Teich works at
Locations
Jeffery C. Teich M.d. Sc636 Church St Ste 407, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 869-3702
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Iwould highly recommend Dr Teich to anyone who needs a psychiatrist for medication and counsel. Ihave been seeing him every thre months for a while now and he is very helpful and to the point. He id helpful about the medications I am on and listens well. Thank you Dr. Teich for your help whenever I see you.
About Dr. Jeffrey Teich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1467467910
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teich works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Teich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teich.
