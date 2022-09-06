Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Jeffrey R. Taylor M.d.1190 Baker St Ste 103, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (714) 668-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
First time seeing Dr Taylor with my daughter, right off he seemed very calm, professional and gentle. He provided a diagnosis and explained the condition well. We highly recommend Dr Taylor!
About Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295767812
Education & Certifications
- Univ Calif Irvine
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.