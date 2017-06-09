Dr. Jeffrey Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tate, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Tate, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Tate Healthcare Specialists5311 W Village Pkwy, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-6511
A doctor that truly cares about his paitents and takes the time to get to know them on a personal level. Every time I've had a visit he will always ask me about my family, friends, etc. and ask me about topics we talked about 1,2 or even 3 visits prior. I highly recommend as he and his staff treat you like you're part of their family!
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.