Dr. Jeffrey Taffet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Taffet, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Biltmore Ear Nose and Throat PC4400 N 32nd St Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 457-1705Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ent. Specialists of Arizona PC1492 S Mill Ave Ste 301, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 894-5550
Biltmore Ear Nose & Throat13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 202, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 512-4100
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phyllis S Reuss Mpd1010 E McDowell Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 956-1250
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he was amazing staff very friendly was also top notch this doctor changed my way of breathing for the rest of my life i was using nasal spray for seven long years my nasal passages would close up om my left side at night i would wake up four times a night just to spray my nasal passages to open it up that changed im soo happy with my outcome i can breath thank you doctor taffet your amazing vicente clemente
About Dr. Jeffrey Taffet, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699744052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
