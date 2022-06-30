Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sweat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, Davis
Dr. Sweat works at
J Sweat Plastic Surgery3000 S St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 333-5353
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can't thank Lindsey enough for walking me through what would be the best options for me. I was only interested in non invasive treatments and she helped me understand what was available. She took her time and after thorough explanations I decided to proceed. Could not be happier with my results! Thank you Lindsey for your professionalism and skills! (Let's hope it lasts long!)
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265588982
- University Of California, Davis
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Kansas State University
