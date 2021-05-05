See All Plastic Surgeons in Boulder, CO
Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Swail works at Boulder Valley Plastic Surgery in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Valley Plastic Surgery
    2575 Pearl St Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 449-6666

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • Longmont United Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Gynecomastia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 05, 2021
    I am very happy with Dr. Swail's work. He took the time to explain everything to me and answered all my questions clearly and thoroughly. The whole process was transparent from beginning to end and I felt well taken care off. His staff is equally competent, courteous and considerate. Overall it was a good experience with great results.
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1245312982
    Dalhousie University
    Queen's University, Kingston, Canada
    University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
    Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Jeffrey Swail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swail works at Boulder Valley Plastic Surgery in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Swail’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Swail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

