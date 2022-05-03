Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sumner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They completed their residency with Albany Med Center Hospital



Dr. Sumner works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Branford, CT and Orange, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.