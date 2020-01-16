Dr. Jeffrey Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Summers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Summers, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Locations
Advanced Rx Pharmacy 0242470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 664-1213
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a herniated disk in my neck, with persistent pain. I had to walk around with my left arm on my head. Dr. Summers quickly diagnosed the problem, confirmed with scans, and fast-tracked me to surgery. Can't say enough good things about this doctor and his associates.
About Dr. Jeffrey Summers, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Amc University Tex
- Brook Army Med Center
- University of Mississippi
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Summers has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
