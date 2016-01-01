Dr. Summers accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Summers, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Summers, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Danville, PA.
Dr. Summers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office of Medicine Education100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-7910
-
2
Geisinger1175 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-1093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?
About Dr. Jeffrey Summers, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1144612235
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers works at
Dr. Summers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.