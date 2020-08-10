Dr. Jeffrey Sugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sugar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sugar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 49 Longview Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 948-1874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Appointments are regularly on time; Dr. Sugger is very friendly, knowledgeable and takes time with each patient. Never feel rushed when I visit his office
About Dr. Jeffrey Sugar, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982690590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugar has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sugar speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugar.
