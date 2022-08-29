Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Studebaker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Studebaker works at Studebaker Family Practice in Brookville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.