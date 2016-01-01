Dr. Stricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Stricker, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Stricker, DO is a dermatologist in Panama City, FL. Dr. Stricker completed a residency at Scott & White Meml Hosp-Tex A&M U. He currently practices at Gulf Coast Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Stricker is board certified in Anatomic Pathology.
Locations
Gulf Coast Dermatology2505 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 233-3376
Dermatology Specialists of Alabama805 E Lee St Ste A, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (699) 334-3376
Gulf Coast Dermatology106 WESTSIDE DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-3376
Hillcrest Dermatology and Plastic Surgery733 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (407) 999-2585
Hillcrest Aesthetic Institute130 HILLCREST ST, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 999-2585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jeffrey Stricker, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Meml Hosp-Tex A&M U
- Genesys Reg Mc
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Michigan State University
- Anatomic Pathology, Anatomic Pathology & Laboratory Medicine and Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
