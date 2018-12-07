Dr. Jeffrey Stotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stotz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Stotz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland
Gastro Health - Liberty Township7354 Liberty One Dr, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 751-6667
Gastro Health - Fairfield2990 Mack Rd Ste 107, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 860-4801
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Worked with Dr. Stotz for three years before moving on. He was the best doctor to work with, caring and considerate to each staff member. I was his medical assistant so worked with him directly. His patient care and bed side maner always amazed me. Would recommend him to anyone.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740279561
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
Dr. Stotz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stotz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stotz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stotz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stotz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stotz.
