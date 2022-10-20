Dr. Jeffrey Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Stone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Stone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
Brandon305 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 657-8448
-
3
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
4
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
He took my left hand, and after many surgeries because of a previous Dr. Mess up, Dr. Stone was my Angel; he was terrific. I'm so grateful For him and his team. It took Many surgeries & saved me. He was Compassionate, and I always be grateful he was an excellent Dr to me. Thanks Dr. Stone you save my life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Stone, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417954215
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, Department Of Orthopaedics, Division Of Hand & Microvasular Surgery
- U Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.