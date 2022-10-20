Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Stone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Stone works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.