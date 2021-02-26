See All Hematologists in Middletown, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, MD

Hematology
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart works at My LinkedIn Profile in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Hudson Hematology Oncology PC
    185 RYKOWSKI LN, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 692-0090
  2. 2
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
  3. 3
    Crystal Run Healthcare
    855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp
    61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 794-6999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr. Stewart saved my life. I was suffering horrible back pain in early 1999, that turned out to be caused by a tumor that had eaten through my spine. Dr. Stewart treated me from April through September, followed by semiannual then annual visits for some time after that. He is amazing!!! He was funny, compassionate, caring, and to the point. I never felt like he wasn't listening to my concerns. I always felt like I was in excellent care. I can't say enough about him and his staff. I didn't pick Dr. Stewart, but I am so very lucky that my case was referred to him. He is an excellent doctor and an excellent person. I don't have the words to express how grateful I am for how he took care of me!
    Rafael Gonzalez — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982715892
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

