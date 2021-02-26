Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Mid Hudson Hematology Oncology PC185 RYKOWSKI LN, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-0090
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Dr. Stewart saved my life. I was suffering horrible back pain in early 1999, that turned out to be caused by a tumor that had eaten through my spine. Dr. Stewart treated me from April through September, followed by semiannual then annual visits for some time after that. He is amazing!!! He was funny, compassionate, caring, and to the point. I never felt like he wasn't listening to my concerns. I always felt like I was in excellent care. I can't say enough about him and his staff. I didn't pick Dr. Stewart, but I am so very lucky that my case was referred to him. He is an excellent doctor and an excellent person. I don't have the words to express how grateful I am for how he took care of me!
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
