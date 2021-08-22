See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Sternberg, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Sternberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.

Dr. Sternberg works at The Sternberg Clinic in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Jeffrey Sternberg
    2100 Webster St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 417-3377
  2
    Presidio Surgery Center
    1635 Divisadero St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 346-1218

  CPMC Van Ness Campus

Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anal Cancer

Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diverticulitis
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Rectal Cancer
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 22, 2021
Dr. Jeffrey Sternberg is a true gem, a rare find; the only expert you should go to for pilonidal disease. He is able to explain the cleft lift procedure and answer any questions you have in an impressive, adept manner. Highly skilled in his field, he was able to find three additional sinuses that I did not even know existed. Very caring as well, and was accessible outside of office hours after my surgery, even early morning. Was also very assuring; I was going to be flying 2 days post op and was panicking about the drain, but he gave me the confidence that everything was going to be okay. Only one month post op now, and I am back and running again, getting on with my life to how it was before this horrible disease. I am so grateful to Dr. Sternberg for what he has done for me. He is simply the best.
THE EXPERT FOR CLEFT LIFT PROCEDURE — Aug 22, 2021
  Colorectal Surgery
  31 years of experience
  English
  1922001858
  Harvard University Health Serv-Stillman Infirmary
  Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
  General Surgery
Dr. Jeffrey Sternberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sternberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sternberg works at The Sternberg Clinic in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sternberg’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

