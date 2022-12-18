Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Stern, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Stern works at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center Comprehensive Cancer Center in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.