Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Stephens works at Lakeside Surgery, P.A. in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX and Kaufman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.