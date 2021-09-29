Dr. Jeffrey Steinig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Steinig, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Steinig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Steinig works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Associates of WNY3041 Orchard Park Rd Ste D, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 671-8393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinig?
Dr Steinig is very caring and compassionate. He went above and beyond his job for my father. He is a wonderful doctor and a wonderful person. More doctors should have his kind of care and compassion.
About Dr. Jeffrey Steinig, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1376547026
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Med Center Inc
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinig works at
Dr. Steinig has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steinig speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.