Dr. Jeffrey Steinig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Steinig works at Vascular Associates of WNY in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.