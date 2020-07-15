Dr. Jeffrey Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Steiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Steiner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Locations
Lauderhill Office2589 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 963-0888
Sunrise Office2900 N University Dr, Sunrise, FL 33322 Directions (954) 963-0888
Miami Gardens Office20801 Nw 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 Directions (954) 963-0888
Walnut Creek Endoscopy Center1779 N University Dr Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 963-0888
Pembroke Pines Office (Main Office)2245 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 963-0888Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hialeah Office5961 NW 173rd Dr, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (954) 963-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steiner was very nice and mad me feel very comfortable Love the center where he did my colonoscopy. Everyone very friendly, very nice staff. Will go back to him in a heartbeat
About Dr. Jeffrey Steiner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ny Va Med Ctr
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
