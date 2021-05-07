Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Parimary care Holistic Center8050 N University Dr Ste 103, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 752-8888
- 2 572 E McNab Rd Ste 200, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 738-1700
-
3
Alabaster Center LLC130 S University Dr Ste C, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (727) 612-5385Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The website labels him a sleep doctor but he is knowledgeable in much more than sleep conditions. I have a condition that is difficult to treat, but Dr. Steinberg was determined to find the right solution. He was partially successful and thus changed my life. Unlike many doctors, he is not just a pill pusher but gives holistic treatment including functional nutrition. He is caring, a good listener, and takes his time with the patient. Unfortunately dealing with scheduling can be a headache. Very limited hours and the receptionist, although very nice, often does not answer and never returns calls or messages. I once spent a few weeks calling every few days trying to get in touch. Would have given 5 stars otherwise. *BTW Look into the drug Lamictal. It has some off-label uses and has been a wonder drug for me!
About Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1497706212
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- St George's University
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
