Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Stein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.