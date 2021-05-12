Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Staron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Staron works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.