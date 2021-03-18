Dr. Jeffrey Starling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Starling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Starling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med
Dr. Starling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Tampa Urology5332 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 558-9091
-
2
Ambulatory Surgery Center4500 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starling?
Staff is great. Scheduling is easy. Usually don't have a long wait time
About Dr. Jeffrey Starling, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1104844307
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starling works at
Dr. Starling has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Starling speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Starling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.