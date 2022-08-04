See All Cardiologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Stahl works at Blumenthal Cardiology in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert J Brown Jr Rpa PC
    1165 Northern Blvd Ste 400, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 869-5277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon

Aug 04, 2022
Dr. Stahl has advanced knowledge of the Heart and how it functions, never a problem to see him and he always gets you an answer. His staff is Top Notch also.
Robert M. Napoli — Aug 04, 2022
About Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD

  Cardiology
  38 years of experience
  English
  1265535736
Education & Certifications

  ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
  Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stahl works at Blumenthal Cardiology in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stahl’s profile.

Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

