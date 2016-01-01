Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Spychalski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Spychalski works at U.s. Healthworks Medical Group P.c. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA and Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.