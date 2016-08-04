Dr. Jeffrey Spitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Spitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Spitzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Omni Eye Services20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 345-3004
Omni Eye Services - Brooklyn1585 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 345-3004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
professional extremely competent caring listens great follow-up sensitive to needs/issues
About Dr. Jeffrey Spitzer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spitzer has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spitzer speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitzer.
