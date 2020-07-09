Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Spiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Spiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spiro is thorough, informative , kind, and very specific. He does his job well and with incredible integrity.
About Dr. Jeffrey Spiro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiro has seen patients for Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.