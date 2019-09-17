Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Spier, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch



Dr. Spier works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.