Dr. Jeffrey Spier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Spier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Spier, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Spier works at
Locations
-
1
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road3100 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7637
-
2
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7638
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spier?
Dr Spier truly cares about his patients. My mother adores him. Actually, he sees most of my friends and they adore him, too. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jeffrey Spier, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1033222906
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spier works at
Dr. Spier has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.